DPS: 1 dead in wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in Glendale

One person is dead following a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 near Cardinals Way in Glendale, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said on Jan. 18.

According to DPS, the crash happened at about 1 a.m. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was not seriously injured, however, a female passenger died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit by the wrong-way driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

"In this case, we had no calls of a wrong-way vehicle, so it's unknown at this time how long that vehicle may have been traveling the wrong way," said Sgt. Roger Hansen.

The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 have been reopened at Cardinals Way.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.