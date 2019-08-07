DPS: Fatal US 60 eastbound wreck in Mesa involves hit-and-run

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a fatal accident that closed part of the eastbound U.S. 60 freeway during the Friday morning commute also involves a hit-and-run that followed the initial wreck.

DPS Trooper Kameron Lee says a flatbed truck's driver was killed after being ejected from his vehicle when it overturned at Higley Road and then being struck by another truck that went through the accident scene without stopping. The flatbed truck rolled when it struck an abandoned car on the shoulder.

During the closure, the Arizona Department of Transportation stated, "US 60 traffic can re-enter the highway on the Higley on-ramp. As part of the closure, Higley Road traffic cannot cross US 60 in either direction. Drivers on Higley northbound must turn eastbound onto US 60, and drivers on Higley southbound must turn westbound onto US 60."

Just before 10:45 a.m., US 60 eastbound was re-opened at Higley. The closure lasted about six hours. Westbound lanes were not affected.

Authorities have not released the name of the flatbed truck driver.

DPS officials stated, "Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating the run vehicle. It is believed to be a black or dark blue, 2001-2006 model year Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon. The vehicle will have damage to the right side and undercarriage. We urge the public to call 602-223-2212 with any information."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.