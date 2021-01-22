DPS: Street racing may have led to crash that closed I-10 freeway

One person was injured after a crash on the I-10 westbound near the I-17 split overnight on Jan. 22, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Officials say a Volkswagen driver lost control of their car just before the Buckeye Road exit, drove across all lanes of traffic and crashed into a cement barrier. The driver was seriously hurt and has been taken to the hospital.

A passenger then got out of the car, laid down in the HOV lane for unknown reasons, and was then struck by another vehicle. Their injuries are unknown.

Witnesses say that the Volkwagen had been racing two other cars before losing control, according to DPS.

DPS troopers say a blue Nissan Maxima or Altima stopped at the crash scene, and one of the passengers stopped to speak with one of the occupants in the Volkswagen. Officials are trying to reach out to the passenger and the driver of the Nissan for more information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact AZDPS at 877-272-8329.

