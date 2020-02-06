DPS trooper revives unconscious passenger while responding to crash in Surprise

article

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper revived an unconscious person while responding to a traffic accident last week in Surprise.

According to DPS, Trooper Cunningham was responding to a crash along the US 60 on January 27 when a woman told him a passenger in her vehicle was having a medical emergency.

Trooper Cunningham rushed to the vehicle and discovered that the passenger was not breathing and had no pulse. He then removed the passenger from the vehicle and began administering CPR.

Trooper Cunningham was able to re-establish a pulse on the passenger who was then taken to a nearby hospital.

"Thanks to Trooper Cunningham’s swift and instinctive actions, a life was undoubtedly saved that night." — Arizona Department of Public Safety

Thank you, Trooper Cunningham!