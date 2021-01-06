DPS: Wrong-way driver stopped on Loop 303 in Peoria

No one was injured after authorities say a wrong-way driver was stopped on the Loop 303 in Peoria on Jan. 6.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers stopped the vehicle and took the driver into custody near the Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

No one was injured and DPS said the incident began with Surprise police.

Southbound Loop 303 is blocked at Lake Pleasant Parkway due to the incident.

