Dr. Cara Christ talks about new developments, problems with Arizona's COVID-19 vaccination campaign

When it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, more sites are opening in Arizona.

On April 5, a new, indoor drive-thru site was opened at Dexcom Regional Distribution Center. The site can protect patients from the heat as Arizona's infamous summer heat is set to make a return.

Growing issues with COVID-19 vaccination in Arizona

Even with the growing opportunities for vaccination against COVID-19, there have been issues.

At State Farm Stadium, some residents have waited in long lines for up to two hours. Dr. Cara Christ with the Arizona Department of Health Services explained what happened.

"With the heat, we were having issues with the iPads, so ASU brought in additional iPads to cycle them more quickly, because they overheated," said Dr. Christ.

On top of technological difficulties, Dr. Christ said while enough volunteers signed up, there were no shows. As a way to combat this, she says they're bringing in more help.

"We are bringing in more paid staff to augment volunteers," said Dr. Christ.

As for the mega vaccinations sites, like State Farm Stadium and others across the state, Dr. Christ says they will likely continue for another two to three months, but she also added there will be a shift for more possibilities to get the vaccine closer to home in April and May.

"As we continue to get more vaccine, we will see that shift we will see us doing less of these, as people aren’t as interested in coming to a mass vaccine site and having more availability at pharmacies and in community events," said Dr. Christ.