Driver crashes into Phoenix Jack in the Box restaurant

Several people were inside a Phoenix Jack in the Box when a driver barreled into the business on Monday night.

At around 7:15 p.m. on July 1, officers responded to the area of 25th and Glendale avenues for reports of a crash. When they got there, they found a car completely inside the lobby of the Jack in the Box.

Several customers were inside the restaurant at the time.

"One of which, a juvenile, was transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary reasons," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

The driver of the crashed car stayed at the scene. The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

There's no word on what led up to this crash or if the driver will face charges.

Map of where the Jack in the Box is: