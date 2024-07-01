Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 1:41 AM MDT until TUE 4:45 AM MDT, Apache County
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Driver crashes into Phoenix Jack in the Box restaurant

By
Updated  July 1, 2024 9:30pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Driver crashes into Phoenix Jack in the Box restaurant

PHOENIX - Several people were inside a Phoenix Jack in the Box when a driver barreled into the business on Monday night.

At around 7:15 p.m. on July 1, officers responded to the area of 25th and Glendale avenues for reports of a crash. When they got there, they found a car completely inside the lobby of the Jack in the Box.

Several customers were inside the restaurant at the time.

"One of which, a juvenile, was transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary reasons," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

The driver of the crashed car stayed at the scene. The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

There's no word on what led up to this crash or if the driver will face charges.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Map of where the Jack in the Box is: