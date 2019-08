PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- It's a dream come true for those who love classic cars, so long as they don't mind a project.

At Desert Valley Auto Parts, there are acres and acres full of vintage cars in its salvage yards. It's a perfect place to find a classic car to rebuild, or that part missing from a classic car.

VIDEO: SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.

Desert Valley Auto Parts

https://www.dvap.com/