Drone Zone: Taking a look at the Pinto Creek Bridge and the Queen Creek Bridge

NEAR GLOBE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- You may have noticed them if you've ever driven east on Arizona Highway 60 towards Superior, Miami, or Globe.

A bit of history passes beneath your car, with two bridges that have been part of the highway since the 1940's. Both the Pinto Creek Bridge and the Queen Creek Bridge are still safe, but in need of replacement.

While work on a new Pinto Bridge is set to start later in the year, people can still get a glimse of the two famous steel spans for now.

VIDEO: FOX 10's SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.

Catch Drone Zone every Wednesday, on FOX 10 News at 4.

Images of America - The Apache Trail

https://www.amazon.com/Apache-Trail-Images-America-Arizona/dp/0738558621