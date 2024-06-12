DUI investigation underway following crash in Mesa: PD

A crash in Mesa overnight resulted in the closure of a roadway for some time.

The crash happened near Dobson Road and Broadway. Mesa Police say at around 12:30 a.m., the driver of a Chevrolet vehicle ran a red light, and suffered a collision with a Toyota. The Chevrolet car spun and hit several objects before stopping in a parking lot.

"The driver of the [Chevrolet] was transported to the hospital for minor facial injuries," read a police statement. "There were three passengers in the [Chevrolet]; one was transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries, while the other two sustained minor injuries."

Meanwhile, police say the driver of the Toyota vehicle suffered minor injuries, and was treated at the scene.

"Investigators are conducting a DUI investigation, as there are indications that the driver of the [Chevrolet] may have been impaired," read a portion of the statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Where the crash happened