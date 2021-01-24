Expand / Collapse search
Dwayne Johnson shows off ‘exceptional hair skills’ in post with 2-year-old daughter

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 10 Phoenix

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showed off his "girl dad" skills this weekend in a post on Instagram. 

"I may be bald but I know a thing or two about hair," he wrote, sharing two photos of him doing 2-year-old daughter Tiana’s hair. 

The 48-year-old said their hair care routine requires calming energy, exceptional hair skills and extraordinary patience. He seems to have it down, even dubbing himself "Mr. Golden Hands." 

In the photos, he’s sitting behind his daughter brushing her curls while she holds a toy in her lap. 

In the first photo, she doesn’t look too sure though about the situation. But then she appears calmer and looks to be playing with her toy in the second photo while The Rock brushes away. 

"Now despite my two year old looking completely TERRIFIED for her life that daddy is solely responsible for getting all the painful tangles out of her hair... scroll left and you’ll see the calming energy, exceptional hair skills and extraordinary patience that daddy aka mr golden hands puts on full display," he wrote. 

"I may be bald but I know a thing or two about hair. Mainly because I wish I had it," he joked. 

Fellow father and celebrity David Beckham chimed in on the sweet moment. 

"Daddy duties," he commented, along with a red heart emoji. 

The Rock has three daughters - Tiana, 5-year-old Jasmine and 19-year-old Simone from a previous marriage.