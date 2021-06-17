Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County

How extreme heat can affect tires in Arizona

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Effect of extreme heat on tires in Arizona

We're seeing a lot of tire treads on the freeways and roadways -- a sign of how brutal the extreme heat is to tires.

PHOENIX - As the temperature rises, it's important to check your vehicle's tires as you don't want to be left stranded on the road with a flat. 

"When we're at 117°, you can expect 5 to 7 extra pounds of pressure in your tire," said Howard Fleishmann, managing partner with Community Tire. "That is going to put stress on a tire. But if you're under inflated, that's where an issue comes into play."

Air pressure helps keeps your tires cool, and too little air is a bad thing.

"When it runs low like that, it's not going to be able to keep the tire cool, therefore it will cause a tire to fail prematurely because of the extreme heat," said Fleischmann.

The other thing is to be mindful of is your tread. 

"Tread, of course, is a big deal as you can see. This is a brand new tire so you have plenty of tread on the tires here, so you always want to look for that," said Fleischman.

The best advice at the end of the day is to leave it to the professionals if you're not sure about your tire pressure.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: