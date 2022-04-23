An elderly dog, 4/20 mishaps, a 'Satan Club': Our favorite heartwarming, bizarre headlines this week

From an "After School Satan Club" to a teen found after being missing for three years, there was no shortage of unusual and intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and strange stories from April 16-22 that have helped make our days a little brighter:

1. Florida dog named 'TobyKeith' breaks record as oldest in the world: An adorable Chihuahua in Florida is being recognized as the oldest dog in the world, according to Guinness World Records. TobyKeith achieved the title at 21 years and 66 days old.

Credit: Guinness World Records

2. LA couple spends $500 on wedding day, bride says yes to $47 dress: A Los Angeles couple is going viral after spending only $500 on their wedding day and the bride saying yes to a $47 dress. The groom adds he'll be able to reuse his wedding day pants, vent and bowtie for future nights out.

A SoCal couple planned a wedding on a $500 budget and the bride saying yes to a $47 dress.

3. Man who lost sister now decorates caskets for parents who lost children: Casey Lawhon, 25, has found his mission in life by personalizing caskets for families to honor their loved ones lost.

4. Dogs rescued from fast-moving Phoenix house fire: The fire broke out near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road, and the department says crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the inside of the home.

5. Maryland teacher wins $50K off lottery ticket husband bought to lift her spirits: A Maryland husband’s small gesture has paid off in a big way: The $5 scratch-off ticket he bought to cheer up his wife Robyn Mejia was worth $50,000.

Robyn Mejia of Frederick celebrates her $50,000 Ca$h to Go! scratch-off win. (Maryland Lottery)

6. Pennsylvania school board torpedoes After School Satan Club: An elementary school board in Pennsylvania doesn't have any sympathy for the devil.

The Baphomet statue is seen in the conversion room at the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusett on Oct. 8, 2019. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

7. California teen found alive in Utah nearly 3 years after disappearance: A 19-year-old man with autism found cold and sleeping in a Utah gas station parking lot has been reunited with his family almost three years after disappearing from California.

Connerjack Oswalt (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

8. 500 pounds of weed scattered across Missouri highway after crash on 4/20: "You don’t see this everyday, but it is 4/20…," the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted.

Photo showing the aftermath of a crash on Interstate 70 in Callaway County, Missouri on April 20. (Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F Twitter)

9. Teen with Down syndrome allowed to stay in school longer to graduate despite age: Emily Pennington, 18, desperately wanted to graduate with her class next year, but the school board wouldn’t take up her case until her parents and the community kept rallying behind her.

Emily Pennington (Credit: Jana Pennignton)

10. Jacky’s quest: 1 Arizona woman, 1 leg, 102 marathons in 102 days: Jacky Hunt-Broersma, who lives in Gilbert, runs like a woman possessed. And in a way, she is: The amputee athlete is trying to run at least 102 marathons in 102 days.