Exclusive look inside the new Public Safety Training facility in Gilbert

Located in Gilbert near Power and Pecos roads, the Public Safety Training Academy was five years in the making, at a cost of over $85 million, but the training it provides, can be considered invaluable.

It's an impressive facility and one that can also adapt to fit the growing list of disasters that these first responders will face.

Take for instance, the rail car located on the property. It was donated to them by Union Pacific Railroad, following last July's train derailment above Tempe Town Lake.

The rail car is being used to train firefighters on the proper way to fight hazardous spills. Both Gilbert fire and police departments are always looking for new recruits.

