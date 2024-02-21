FALCO employee killed while on the job in Chandler, company says

A FALCO employee was killed while on the job Tuesday afternoon, the company said.

The deadly incident happened near Pecos Road and 56th Street in Chandler on Feb. 20.

"Our hearts are truly broken over the tragedy that occurred with the passing of one of our employees yesterday. This is a true loss for our FALCO family. We are actively working with OSHA in the investigation to determine what happened. We kindly request all would respect the privacy of the family and our employees during this time of grieving," said Greg Fraley, Chief Operating Officer of FALCO.

Details about what happened haven't been released. The victim's name wasn't released.

OSHA is investigating this incident and refers to it as an open case.

"Yes, federal OSHA learned about the sad news of this fatality yesterday and immediately opened an investigation. I am afraid we cannot provide any further information or details, as this is currently an open case and under investigation," said OSHA's Jose Carnevali.

FALCO describes itself on its website as, "FALCO is a woman-owned small business manufacturer of hard alloy aluminum shapes, rod, bar, and forging stock for the aerospace, defense, automotive and medical industries, as well as for commercial and recreational uses."

Map of where the incident happened: