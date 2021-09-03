Family heartbroken and pleading for help following murder of tow truck driver

The family of a tow truck driver who was killed wants answers, as an investigation into the man's death continues.

Phoenix Police officers found the shooting victim, identified as 31-year-old Evanni Galarza Corona, in his truck. The incident happened at around 5:00 p.m. Sept. 3, in the area of 36th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Currently, there are not too many leads to a suspect.

"Being in his truck, working especially, it's just unbelievable," said Galarza's cousin, Kris Galvan.

Together, Galvan and Galarza worked for the family's tow truck business.

Never did Galvan think he would talk to Galarza for the last time on Sept. 3. Just a half hour after his conversation with Galarza, he got a call from Phoenix Police, saying his cousin has been was rushed to the hospital.

"I was very confident that he was gonna be OK, but then, the doctor pulled me aside and told me that he passed away due to a gunshot wound," said Galvan.

Evanni Galarza Corona (Courtesy: Galarza Rea Family)

Galarza's wife depended on the victim. Together, they had three children.

"He was the best husband in the world, the best father," said Lizeth Sanchez, in Spanish.

Galarza's family says he worked hard to provide for his young children. He came to the states from Mexico to give them the life he dreamed of.

"In a blink of an eye, this person shattered Evanni's dreams, a young man with a lot of life ahead of him, and I'm alone now with three kids," said Lizeth.

"The fact that someone would do something to someone so good like that, it's just so surreal," said Galvan.

Investigators want anyone who may have seen Galarza's tow truck between 4:50 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 1 to contact Phoenix Police. Anyone with information can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

