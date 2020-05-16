Family members poisoned by carbon monoxide in a Mesa garage, one becoming critically ill

article

Two family members were inside a garage hanging out while a car was running Saturday night and experienced carbon monoxide poisoning, one of them becoming critically ill, the Mesa Fire Department said.

The incident happened at 2811 E. Covina Street. Crews began "rapid advanced life support" and transported a 28-year-old man to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

"Hazmat crews responded to monitor the garage and house which were determined to have very high levels of [carbon monoxide]," the department said.

Family was evacuated from the home and two other family members will be transported to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.