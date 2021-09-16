Family searches for answers after woman was killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting

The family of a young woman gunned down outside a party needs help finding her killer.

The victim, identified as Mariah Roche, was at a party near 43rd and Southern Avenues late into the night on Sept. 5. Phoenix Police officials say just after 4:00 a.m., Roche was found shot multiple times in front of a home. Investigators say the suspect and their car used in the drive-by shooting are still unidentified.

Mariah Roche celebrated her birthday in May, and her family has been in shock since her death. Detectives, meanwhile, do not have much to go on, and are hoping someone can provide a break in the case.

Family remembers victim

Roche's family said the 20-year-old had dreams. She lived on her own, and planned to go to cosmetology school. Those dreams ended, however, in a deadly drive-by shooting.

"When I had to go back to the scene and get her car, it was not good," said the victim's mother, Olivia Mendoza.

In and out of a state of shock, Mendoza realizes she lost her oldest daughter

"When we went to her apartment today to try to pack her stuff up, it was just too hard for me," said Mendoza. "I had to leave. I couldn't do it. I told her brothers to go do it."

Roche's aunt, Mercedes Ramos, said Roche did not deserve this.

"She has a kind heart, and it's taken from us already and it's wrong how they went about it. Whatever the situation was like, she didn't have to go that way. Her life ended way too soon," said Ramos.

Family members looking for answers

Loved ones believe a fight at the party escalated into gun violence, but say Roche had nothing to do with it They ask witnesses at the scene to come forward, as the shooter remains free.

"We just want answers," said Ramos. "We're gonna continue pushing and fighting for what we have to do, so she can get justice."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

