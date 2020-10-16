Family wants justice after man was stabbed to death at Glendale apartment

Family members of a man found stabbed to death want answers.

The stabbing happened at an apartment complex, and while Glendale Police are investigating the case, there aren't many details at this time. Police officials have yet to say if a suspect has been identified, or even a description.

The family of the victim, identified as Christopher Forrest, hopes witnesses can come forward to help detectives. Forrest's loved ones just don't understand why someone would kill the father of four.

"The last conversation I had with my brother was to take care of my kids, and he kissed all my kids on their heads. They were sleeping. He kissed all of them on their head and said that he loved him," said Samicah Webb, Forrest's sister.

It's been a week of mourning for Webb, and Forrest's family members wish they knew what led up to his death. Webb says her brother came to visit a friend last weekend.

"Supposedly, he walked out of that friend's door, and I don't know if he went to go mingle with people that he couldn't trust or be around, but eventually, somebody ended up murdering him," said Webb.

Advertisement

Police officials say a tenant woke up to find his apartment destroyed, and a dead man inside. Investigators found Forrest with multiple stab wounds. Webb says the apartment he died in is not where his friend lives.

Forrest, 38, leaves behind four kids. He loved to make music and worked as a welder.

"He's a good person to be around," said Webb. "He's loving. He's welcoming. He's a people's person, and that's why I feel like whatever happened to him, he walked into a situation where he thought he could trust somebody, and he was being nice."

So far, there aren't many leads to a possible suspect. FOX 10 has reached out to the Glendale Police Department, but there is no update.

"Because we don't have a lot of information, we're trying to get justice for him," said Webb.

Currently, the family is facing the challenge of paying for Forrest's funeral.

GoFundMe for Christopher Forrest

https://www.gofundme.com/f/c2qzp-help-lay-my-brother-to-rest