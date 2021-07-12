FBI arrests so-called #SuitMacer from Capitol riot

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:49 PM MST until MON 8:30 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County
10
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:45 PM MST until MON 8:30 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 8:15 PM MST, Graham County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from MON 7:10 PM MST until MON 10:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 8:30 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 8:15 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

FBI arrests so-called #SuitMacer from Capitol riot

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
DOJ_Edward_Francisco_Rodriguez_Exhibit_3A.jpg article

This image taken from a police body-worn camera video shows rioters and officers clashing outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. The FBI says the man circled in yellow is Edward Francisco Rodriguez of Brooklyn, N.Y. (Metropoli

Expand

NEW YORK - Federal agents last week arrested a man from New York City for assaulting police officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January. 

The FBI believes that Edward Francisco Rodriguez, 26, of Brooklyn, is the rioter known by the hashtag #SuitMacer after a video went viral showing a man wearing a suit and mask spraying something on several police officers during the chaos, according to court documents from the U.S. Department of Justice. 

Authorities charged Rodriguez with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, engaging in physical violence on Capitol grounds, and more. He appeared in federal court in Downtown Brooklyn on Friday. 

Authorities said that Rodriguez was part of a group of pro-Trump rioters who clashed with cops from the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police on a terrace area on west side of the U.S. Capitol. Rodriguez was wearing a dark-colored suit and carrying a white sign with "STOP THE STEAL" written in red lettering, according to federal prosecutors. 

"As depicted in publicly available video, Rodriguez pointed a canister at visibly marked law enforcement officers manning a barricade and sprayed them with a chemical irritant before retreating back into the crowd," the Justice Department said in a news release. The video circulated online, where social media users referred to the assailant as '#SuitMacer,' who was later identified as Rodriguez."

Federal agents have arrested 535 people from all over the country in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and breach, according to the Justice Department. More than 165 people are accused of either assaulting or impeding law enforcement personnel. 

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

DOJ_Edward_Francisco_Rodriguez_Exhibit_3B.jpg

The FBI says the man circled in yellow, who sprayed a chemical on officers, is Edward Francisco Rodriguez of Brooklyn, N.Y. (Metropolitan Police Department via U.S. Justice Department)

U.S. Justice Department Case Information

Defendant Name

RODRIGUEZ, Edward Francisco

Case Number

21-mj-518

Charges 

  • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers

Location of Arrest 

NEW YORK

Case Status 

Arrested and initial appearance on 7/9.

Case Documents (PDF)

Rodriguez charging documents