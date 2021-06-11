FBI releases report examining 20 years of active shooter incidents

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
12
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Southeast Gila County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

FBI releases report examining 20 years of active shooter incidents

By Shannon Ryan
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

The FBI released its 20-year review of active shooter incidents. The report shows an increase in incidents over the past two decades. 

"The number of incidents is increasing and also the number of casualties, and that would be the number of wounded and killed has increased. For instance, in 2000, 16 individuals were killed and two were wounded. In 2019, which is the last year of complete data, 102 were killed and 156 were wounded." said Special Agent Michelle Lee. 

Of the 333 active shooting incidents the FBI examined from 2000 to 2019, 1023 people were killed, 1703 wounded. 135 incidents were considered mass killings -- meaning three or more people were killed at the same time. 

"If we expect the trends to continue in the future, we are going to continue to see more frequent incidents and unfortunately a higher number of casualties," said Lee. 

The report found active shootings were most likely to occur inside businesses open to pedestrian traffic. 

The second most common place active shootings occurred was an "open space." The number of incidents that took place in open spaces was half of what took place in businesses that allowed pedestrian traffic, however, the number of casualties doubled. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Lee points to the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting as an example of an open space shooting that left victims with few options as a gunman fired more than a thousand rounds of ammunition, killing dozens, wounding hundreds. 

The report states the third most common place for an active shooting is a school. 

"I think this is the most significant fear for all parents," said Lee. Adding that it is important to speak with loved ones and to develop a plan to "run, fight, or hide." 

"The public should take note of [the report] and recognize that at any point in time, regardless of where you are, a shooting can occur." 

FBI Special Agent discusses FBI review on active shooter incidents

The FBI examines the 333 active shooting incidents that have occurred from 2000 to 2019.

The FBI compiled data for the report. Lee says it did not look at causation, and why active shootings are up. 

"Anecdotally, we know that whenever high caliber weapons are used in a shooting that they do inflict significant injuries which are often not survivable. However, we did note over a 20-year-period that most of the weapons that were used were handguns." 

Handguns accounted for 67 percent of weapons used. 38 percent of shooters used multiple weapons. 11 of those shooters used or had access to additional devices, like explosives.