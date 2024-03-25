Fentanyl, other drugs found during Guadalupe bust: MCSO

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office have revealed details about a drug bust that happened as a result of an investigation that began last summer.

According to a statement released on March 25, the drug bust happened at two houses near the area of Calle Magdalena and Avenida del Yaqui, which is also known as Priest Drive outside of Guadalupe. Investigators found the following at the two homes, as they were serving search warrants:

1 gram of meth

About 260 fentanyl pills (30 grams)

9 grams of heroin, in the form of 36 individual baggies

6 grams of marijuana

1 rifle

1 pistol

Investigators say in July of 2023, they began a series of investigations into the homes, which were reported to be "engaged in the trafficking and sales of multiple illegal narcotics."

"These locations were determined, during the investigation, to have a loose association with one another in that they were sharing a customer base that made regular purchases from both locations interchangeably," investigators wrote.

In addition to the drugs and weapons that were found, investigators say six arrest warrants were cleared. The individuals named in the arrest warrants were not identified, nor did officials elaborate what crimes the people named in the warrants were accused of committing.

Per MCSO, the two homes involved in the bust are located close to an elementary school.

