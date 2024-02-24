Expand / Collapse search

Fiery crash kills 1 in Phoenix; what's 'lower middle class' in these high-cost US cities? | Nightly Roundup

Tonight's top stories include the report of four people being stabbed overnight at a Scottsdale bar; a fiery crash over in Phoenix killing a person and a study that shows what's considered "lower middle class" in certain U.S. cities.

1. 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after fiery car crash in Phoenix

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after fiery car crash in Phoenix

A person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a fiery crash in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened near 40th Street and Baseline Road around 3 p.m.

2. Stabbing at Scottsdale's Playa Bar ends with 4 injured, PD says

Stabbing at Scottsdale's Playa Bar ends with 4 injured, PD says

Four people were stabbed at a Scottsdale bar early Saturday morning, the police department said. The stabbing broke out at the Playa Bar near McDowell and Granite Reef Roads just after 1 a.m.

3. Jogger struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in New River, MCSO says

Jogger struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in New River, MCSO says

A jogger was struck and killed by a driver who police say drove away from the scene Saturday morning. The incident happened near 7th Avenue and Cloud Road in New River, just north of Phoenix.

4. Bodycam video shows arrest of stabbing and murder suspect in Scottsdale

Bodycam video shows arrest of stabbing and murder suspect in Scottsdale

Newly-released body camera video shows the arrest of a man accused of stabbing a woman in the West Valley. The suspect also allegedly confessed to kill a 38-year-old woman in New York City.

5. Making $150K is considered 'lower middle class' in these high-cost US cities

Making $150K is considered 'lower middle class' in these high-cost US cities

An annual six-figure salary stretches financially thin in these cities and states.