Fiery crash kills 1 in Phoenix; what's 'lower middle class' in these high-cost US cities? | Nightly Roundup

Tonight's top stories include the report of four people being stabbed overnight at a Scottsdale bar; a fiery crash over in Phoenix killing a person and a study that shows what's considered "lower middle class" in certain U.S. cities.

1. 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after fiery car crash in Phoenix

2. Stabbing at Scottsdale's Playa Bar ends with 4 injured, PD says

3. Jogger struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in New River, MCSO says

4. Bodycam video shows arrest of stabbing and murder suspect in Scottsdale

5. Making $150K is considered 'lower middle class' in these high-cost US cities