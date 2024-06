A house fire created a mess in a neighborhood in South Phoenix during the overnight hours on Monday.

The fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. at a home near 7th Street and Roeser. The cause of the fire is not clear at this time, and we do not know if anyone was hurt.

Meanwhile, SRP officials reported that nearly 950 homes and businesses in the area lost power for a few hours as a result.

Area where the fire happened