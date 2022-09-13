Firefighters battle fire at Phoenix auto yard

Firefighters say no one was injured when a fire broke out at an auto yard in Phoenix.

The fire broke out on Sept. 13 at King Auto Sales, located near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

"Firefighters took a defensive stance to quickly suppress the flames," the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firefighters say no one was injured when a fire broke out at an auto yard in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department)

