Firefighters battle fire at Phoenix auto yard
PHOENIX - Firefighters say no one was injured when a fire broke out at an auto yard in Phoenix.
The fire broke out on Sept. 13 at King Auto Sales, located near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
"Firefighters took a defensive stance to quickly suppress the flames," the Phoenix Fire Department said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
