Firefighters battle fire at Phoenix auto yard

By Brent Corrado
Phoenix
PHOENIX - Firefighters say no one was injured when a fire broke out at an auto yard in Phoenix.

The fire broke out on Sept. 13 at King Auto Sales, located near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

"Firefighters took a defensive stance to quickly suppress the flames," the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters say no one was injured when a fire broke out at an auto yard in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department)

