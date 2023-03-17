Flooded roadways prompt water rescues in Phoenix, Maricopa County

A man trying to cross a flooded road was carried away by rushing water but luckily was rescued Friday night in Maricopa County.

The rescue happened near 123rd and Southern avenues near Avondale.

FOX 10 viewer, Jerrod Willingham, sent in footage of the man before he attempted to cross the roadway and was swept away. He says he called 911 and stopped recording to help the man as much as he could.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says this man was rescued and is OK.

Phoenix water rescue

At 91st and Southern avenues, Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller says crews responded to reports of two adults stuck inside a car in a wash.

Crews from Phoenix, Tolleson, Buckeye and Goodyear responded.

"At that point they made the decision to use a hoist operation, called a cinch collar, fly these patents off by lowering the (aircraft rescue technician) and bringing them to safety …" Keller said.

The people are OK.

Keller says the people reported they were OK in their car, but just weren't able to get out because the rushing waters – and that's what first responders recommend if you find yourself in this situation. He says do not get out of your car and try to brave powerful waters.

The fire captain reiterates ADOT's slogan of "turn around, don't drown" when it comes to flooded roads.

"As little as 12 inches of water can carry your car away," Keller said.

These flooded roads are likely a result of the wet winter in Arizona, including the Phoenix area, that nearly overflowed water reservoirs, causing the intentional release of water. The water filled roads, basins and riverbeds that haven't seen water in some time as that state has been in a severe drought.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Water rescue at 91st and Southern avenues in Phoenix

Peoria rescue

Over in Peoria, the fire department says a man became stranded on a sandbar in Skunk Creek near Thunderbird Road and 91st Avenue Friday night.

"… technical rescue crews performed a shallow water crossing and evacuated him to safety. Crews are transporting the patient to an ER via ambulance for a foot injury. There were no other reported injuries," the Peoria Fire Department said.