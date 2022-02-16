FDLE: 4-year-old boy kidnapped from West Tampa area may be with pair in red Toyota

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy who investigators say was kidnapped in the West Tampa area.

The Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for 4-year-old Terry Baylen Reed. Terry has blonde hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 40 pounds and is 3 feet tall. Terry was last seen wearing a blue pullover shirt with blue sweatpants and gray shoes.

He was last seen near 4100 North MacDill Avenue, near Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., with 29-year-old Kami George and 33-year-old Matthew Leighton in a red 2010 Toyota Camry.

The Florida Department of Law enforcement says the vehicle may have damage on the passenger side door.

Kami is described as a white female, 5'4" tall, weighing 115 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Matthew is described as a white male, 6' tall, weighing 180 pounds, with a short beard, brown hair and green eyes.

Florida law enforcement officials say do not approach them if you see them. Call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or 911.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.