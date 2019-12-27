Former Arizona Cardinals player joins Army, now in basic training

A former Arizona Cardinals player is trading in his football uniform for Army fatigues.

Jimmy Legree played for the Cardinals from 2014-15, but shortly after his playing career ended, the 28-year-old decided to fight for a different team -- his country.

(US Army)

Legree is now in basic training in Oklahoma and after he graduates, Legree will be heading to Georgia to become a communications specialist.

Legree says joining the Army has always been his dream and it was an easy transition for him coming from the NFL. He also says former Cardinals player and Army Ranger, Pat Tillman, is an inspiration for him.