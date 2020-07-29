Former volunteer arrested in connection to fire at Democratic Party headquarters in Phoenix

A man who volunteered for the Arizona Democratic Party has been arrested for his involvement in setting the party headquarters on fire on July 24, police say.

Matthew Egler, 29, has been accused of arson, and sources say he had worked for the party from 2016 to 2017, but had been banned for unspecified reasons.

Police arrested Egler on July 29 and booked him into jail for arson of an occupied structure.

Surveillance video newly released by Phoenix Police shows a man breaking glass to get inside the building and lighting a fire inside.

Further investigation revealed Egler had posted information on social media that linked him to the crime.

Mayor Kate Gallego spoke out following the arrest, calling the fire a "horrible tragedy" and thanked first responders for finding a culprit.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out at about 1 a.m. on July 24 near Central and Thomas. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and no one was injured.

The blaze destroyed the part of the building housing the county Democratic offices, including computers, tablets, phone-banking equipment and years of candidate and organizing information, county Chair Steven Slugocki said in an email to supporters.