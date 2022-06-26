Expand / Collapse search

Four fires in 3 hours: Phoenix FD busy as monsoon sparks house, tree fires

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:13PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - It's been a busy Sunday for the Phoenix Fire Department.

In the span of three hours on a rainy afternoon during monsoon season, crews put out four fires, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage.

Some of those fires were reportedly caused by lightning strikes.

44th Street and Camelback Road

Just after 4:30 p.m., crews with the Phoenix and Scottsdale fire departments put out a cluster of fires caused by downed power lines.

"10 residents of an elderly living facility were temporarily displaced due to the power outage. Power has been restored and all residents have been able to return. Crisis response teams are on scene," Gammage said.

The cause of this incident is under investigation.

19th and Dunlap avenues

At around 5:10 p.m., crews responded to reports of a tree fire that spread to a home's attic. They were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No one was hurt, and a woman will be displaced from her home.

The cause is under investigation.

7th Avenue and Baseline Road

Just before 5:30 p.m., Gammage says a lightning strike during the monsoon likely caught a home's attic on fire.

"Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy black smoke coming from the attic. Engine and ladder companies pulled multiple hand lines to the interior and exterior of the home in a coordinated fire attack. The blaze was quickly suppressed," Gammage said.

No injuries are reported and the exact cause is under investigation.

19th Avenue and Baseline Road

Crews responded to a home in the area where smoke and flames were reported.

The homeowner thinks this fire was also sparked by a lightning strike, Gammage says.

"Firefighters were able to quickly extend hand lines to the interior of the home and extinguish the blaze, limiting further extension. No injuries were reported on the fire ground," he said.

The residents and their dog are displaced because of this fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

