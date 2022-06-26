Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:50 PM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:18 PM MDT until SUN 6:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 4:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:08 PM MST until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 1:45 PM MST until SUN 4:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:54 PM MDT until SUN 5:45 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 1:54 PM MST until SUN 4:45 PM MST, Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 4:15 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
'Life-threatening' monsoon flooding in Flagstaff leaves thousands without power: Live radar, updates

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:17PM
Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Watch the radar live:

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flash flood warnings have been issued for Flagstaff and other neighboring towns as rain, wind and hail moves through northern Arizona Sunday afternoon.

Nearly 5,000 homes have lost power due to interference with a major power line, according to the APS outage map. The outages are expected to last for several hours while the storm continues.

Roads have closed due to flooding along Route 66, according to the National Weather Service.

Flagstaff flooding on June 26, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jesse Sims

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

 