'Life-threatening' monsoon flooding in Flagstaff leaves thousands without power: Live radar, updates

Flash flood warnings have been issued for Flagstaff and other neighboring towns as rain, wind and hail moves through northern Arizona Sunday afternoon.

Nearly 5,000 homes have lost power due to interference with a major power line, according to the APS outage map. The outages are expected to last for several hours while the storm continues.

Roads have closed due to flooding along Route 66, according to the National Weather Service.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Flagstaff flooding on June 26, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jesse Sims

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety: