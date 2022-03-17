Here are some fun, healthy recipes for St. Patrick's Day from Jamie Miller, a Phoenix dietician:

Irish Stew

1 1/2 tbsp avocado oil

2 pounds boneless leg of lamb or beef stew meat, trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes

sea salt

1 celeriac, peeled OR 4 red potatoes diced

3 turnips, peeled and diced

2 small zucchini, diced

3 medium carrots, peeled and cut into large chunks

1 yellow onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon thyme

2 teaspoons salt

½ tsp pepper

1/3 cup tomato paste

3 cups beef stock

1 cup Guinness beer OR 1 additional cup beef stock

1 Tablespoon arrowroot or cornstarch OR 3 tbsp all-purpose flour (optional)

Heat large skillet over medium high heat. Dry beef or lamb and sprinkle with salt. In batches, brown the outside of the meat in the skillet. You do not want to cook the inside of meat. Place browned stew meat and all other ingredients, except the arrowroot or cornstarch, in a 6 quart crock pot. Stir to combine. Cover crockpot and cook on high for four hours or low 6-7 hours. Add arrowroot or cornstarch and cook for an additional hour. Meat should be very tender when finished.

Whole Grain Irish Soda Bread

2 2/3 cups white whole wheat flour (about 12 ounces)

3/4 cup wheat bran

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons steel-cut oats

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons brown sugar

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup wheat germ

2 ¼ cups low-fat buttermilk (at room temperature)

Preheat oven to 400F. Weigh or lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups, level with a knife. Combine flour and next 7 ingredients (through wheat germ) in a large bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Slowly add buttermilk, stirring just until moist. Let sit 15 minutes. Spoon batter into a 9 by 5-inch metal loaf pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 400° for 40 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 5 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pan. Cool on rack.

All Things Green Salad with Green Goddess Dressing

Green Goddess Dressing:

3/4 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup packed fresh parsley

1/2 cup packed fresh basil

1/4 cup packed fresh cilantro

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons milk or water to thin

2 green onions, bottoms removed

2 cloves garlic

1/2 salt, or to taste

Salad:

2 cups snap peas, trimmed

1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed and cut on a diagonal into 1-inch pieces

2 hearts of romaine lettuce, washed and cut into bite-size pieces

1 cup hothouse cucumber, diced

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 ripe avocado, cubed

To make the dressing, pulse all ingredients in a food processor or blender and mix until well combined. Set aside. Combine all the vegetables in a large bowl and then mix with dressing, adding dressing amount to your personal preference.

Matcha Yogurt Parfait

1 cup plain Greek yogurt or low sugar vanilla yogurt

1/2 teaspoon matcha powder

Stevia, honey, monk fruit, or other sweetener to taste

2 tbsps blueberries

2 tbsps strawberries, diced

2 tbsps mango, diced

2 tbsps kiwi, diced

2 tbsps red grapes, quartered

Shaved toasted coconut for garnish

Stir the matcha powder and sweetener of choice into the yogurt until well combined. Top with the various colored fruits and garnish with toasted coconut.