Garbage truck fire prompts evacuations in Mesa

A fire forced the evacuation of homes on Wednesday in a Mesa neighborhood.

The fire happened on July 3 near Southern Avenue and Horne.

"Crews have extinguished the fire and all exposures are protected. We evacuated some homes in the immediate area due to the unknown certainty of the CNG tanks, being a possible explosion hazard," the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said.

No injuries were reported.

