
Garbage truck fire prompts evacuations in Mesa

Updated  July 3, 2024 10:21am MST
MESA, Ariz. - A fire forced the evacuation of homes on Wednesday in a Mesa neighborhood.

The fire happened on July 3 near Southern Avenue and Horne.

"Crews have extinguished the fire and all exposures are protected. We evacuated some homes in the immediate area due to the unknown certainty of the CNG tanks, being a possible explosion hazard," the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said.

No injuries were reported.

mesa garbage truck fire july 3

