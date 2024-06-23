'Gilbert Goon' rearrested; MMA fighter involved in deadly shooting: this week's top stories

From "Gilbert Goon" Jacob Pennington being rearrested the night of his final sentencing in teen violence cases, to an MMA fighter's involvement in a deadly shooting, here are this week's top stories.

1. 'Gilbert Goon' Jacob Pennington arrested following his teen violence sentences

Featured article

2. MMA fighter claims self-defense in deadly north Phoenix shooting at Twin Peaks

Featured article

3. Fraudster who made millions from Arizona’s sober living scheme, sentenced to probation

Featured article

4. Arizona health officials, FDA report illnesses linked to Diamond Shruumz candy, chocolate, gummies

Featured article

5. A lot full of Teslas in Scottsdale has people wondering what's going on

Featured article

6. Mysterious monolith appears in Las Vegas desert as temperatures soar

Featured article

7. Satellite imagery shows massive haboob overtaking parts of Desert Southwest

Satellite animation of a haboob over the Desert Southwest on June 19, 2024. (NOAA)

Winds from strong to severe thunderstorms that impacted West Texas and New Mexico on Wednesday evening triggered a massive dust storm, known as a haboob, which was even visible from space.

Click here to read the full story.

8. Southwest Airlines flight to Hawaiian island plunges, comes within 400 feet of Pacific Ocean: Report

Featured article

9. Arrests made in Mesa house explosion

Featured article

10. Man who stole $1M worth of merchandise in AZ, other states sentenced to prison