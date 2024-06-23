'Gilbert Goon' rearrested; MMA fighter involved in deadly shooting: this week's top stories

Massive drug busts; driver dead on I-10 | Crime Files
From two massive drug busts in Arizona, to a driver being found dead on I-10 in Phoenix, here is this week's Crime Files segment.
From "Gilbert Goon" Jacob Pennington being rearrested the night of his final sentencing in teen violence cases, to an MMA fighter's involvement in a deadly shooting, here are this week's top stories.
1. 'Gilbert Goon' Jacob Pennington arrested following his teen violence sentences
One of the members of the so-called "Gilbert Goons" who was sentenced in two assault cases recently was arrested again on suspicion of underage drinking.
2. MMA fighter claims self-defense in deadly north Phoenix shooting at Twin Peaks
A parking-related issue in the parking lot of a north Phoenix Twin Peaks ended in the death of a 32-year-old man and an MMA fighter claiming self-defense, police said.
3. Fraudster who made millions from Arizona’s sober living scheme, sentenced to probation
The sober living scheme ravaged Arizona's Medicaid system for an estimated $2.5 billion in fraud, costing taxpayers. Now one man whose company made nearly $21 million was sentenced for his role in the scam. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
4. Arizona health officials, FDA report illnesses linked to Diamond Shruumz candy, chocolate, gummies
Some people in Arizona have gotten sick after eating a brand of gummies, chocolate bars and candy, health officials said and an FDA investigation is ongoing.
5. A lot full of Teslas in Scottsdale has people wondering what's going on
Behind a closed business in Scottsdale, there's a growing supply of seemingly brand-new Tesla's that have been parked. Industry analysts say it's a sign the demand has slowed.
6. Mysterious monolith appears in Las Vegas desert as temperatures soar
Authorities in Las Vegas are perplexed by a mysterious monolith discovered near Gass Peak over the weekend.
7. Satellite imagery shows massive haboob overtaking parts of Desert Southwest
Satellite animation of a haboob over the Desert Southwest on June 19, 2024. (NOAA)
Winds from strong to severe thunderstorms that impacted West Texas and New Mexico on Wednesday evening triggered a massive dust storm, known as a haboob, which was even visible from space.
8. Southwest Airlines flight to Hawaiian island plunges, comes within 400 feet of Pacific Ocean: Report
The Boeing aircraft reportedly dropped from approximately 16,000 feet to just 400 feet above the Pacific Ocean.
9. Arrests made in Mesa house explosion
Two people accused of setting off an explosion at a home near Country Club Drive and Guadalupe Road that was caught on camera have been arrested.
10. Man who stole $1M worth of merchandise in AZ, other states sentenced to prison
A "prolific" organized retail thief was sentenced to years in prison after being convicted of stealing more than a million dollars worth of merchandise in Arizona, among other states.