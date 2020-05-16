Glendale PD respond to man shot 4 times at a park

article

A man was shot several times Saturday afternoon at Glendale park, the police department said.

It happened at 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers found the victim and he was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at the time, but police say witnesses saw cars leaving the scene. It's unknown if those in the cars were involved in the crime.

Officers are looking into whether or not this is drug-related, the department said.