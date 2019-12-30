Glendale Police use ShotSpotter to combat random gunfire

Glendale Police are showing their commitment to a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to illegal shooting and if you fire a shot, you will get caught.

GPD will utilize a ShotSpotter. The technology allows police to pinpoint the exact location where a gun has been fired. Police say it can triangulate gunfire to a certain area and can be as accurate as telling them if it happened in the front yard of a house, backyard or in an apartment complex. Officers will also receive an immediate alert on their tablets or in their vehicles.

The system is used 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the West Valley city.

Here in Arizona, we have Shannon's Law, which makes random gunfire a felony offense punishable by up to 5 years in prison. It's named after Shannon Smith, who in June 1999, was struck by a bullet that was fired into the air more than a mile away -- it struck her head while she was in the backyard of her home.

Glendale Police have also been going door-to-door to educate the public about the dangers of celebratory gunfire. They hope that everyone has a fun, but safe new year.

Read more about Shannon's Law:

13-3107 - Unlawful discharge of firearms; exceptions; classification; definitions

https://www.azleg.gov/ars/13/03107.htm