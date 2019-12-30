Expand / Collapse search

Glendale Police use ShotSpotter to combat random gunfire

Glendale
New Year's Eve is coming up and most of you will be celebrating, but police want to remind you that if you celebrate with random gunfire, you could be creating a potentially deadly problem. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police are showing their commitment to a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to illegal shooting and if you fire a shot, you will get caught.

GPD will utilize a ShotSpotter. The technology allows police to pinpoint the exact location where a gun has been fired. Police say it can triangulate gunfire to a certain area and can be as accurate as telling them if it happened in the front yard of a house, backyard or in an apartment complex. Officers will also receive an immediate alert on their tablets or in their vehicles.

The system is used 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the West Valley city.

Here in Arizona, we have Shannon's Law, which makes random gunfire a felony offense punishable by up to 5 years in prison. It's named after Shannon Smith, who in June 1999, was struck by a bullet that was fired into the air more than a mile away -- it struck her head while she was in the backyard of her home.

Glendale Police have also been going door-to-door to educate the public about the dangers of celebratory gunfire. They hope that everyone has a fun, but safe new year.

Read more about Shannon's Law:
13-3107 - Unlawful discharge of firearms; exceptions; classification; definitions
https://www.azleg.gov/ars/13/03107.htm