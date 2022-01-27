Good mood food recipes

White Bean Turkey Chili Verde

1 tbsp avocado oil

1 small onion, diced

1 large zucchini, diced

2 cloves garlic minced

1 lb 93/7 ground turkey

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 (4-ounce) can mild diced green chiles undrained

1 (15-ounce) can cannellini or great northern beans, drained

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 cup frozen spinach

1 bay leaves

Optional items to garnish: avocado, cilantro, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, plain yogurt, pickled jalapeños, lime, etc

Cooking instructions: In a large pot over medium, heat avocado oil and add onions. Sauté for 4- 5 minutes until softened. Add garlic and zucchini, sautéing another 3 minutes. Add the ground turkey, salt, and pepper and cook, breaking up the meat with the edge of a spoon into smaller pieces. Cook until the turkey is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add the spices, green chiles, drained beans, broth and bay leaves and bring the pot to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook uncovered for 25 minutes to allow the chili to thicken, stirring occasionally. Ladle the chili into bowls and top with desired toppings.

Strawberry Chocolate Almond Protein Oatmeal

1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1/2 scoop protein powder or 1 scoop collagen peptides

1 tbsp chia seeds, hemp hearts, or ground flax

Pinch of salt

(Optional) ½-1 tbsp monk fruit or other sweetener to taste

1 1/4 cups unsweetened almond milk or skim milk

1/2 cup strawberries, sliced

1 tbsp yogurt (no sugar added, non-dairy if needed)

1 tbsp slivered almonds

1 tbsp cocoa nibs or dark chocolate chips



Cooking instructions: To a saucepan, add oats, protein powder or collagen peptides, seeds of choice, sweetener of choice, and a pinch of salt, then stir to combine. Add the milk, then turn on the heat to medium and bring mixture to a simmer. Allow to cook for 5-8 minutes to desired consistency. Remove from the heat and pour into a bowl. Top with a dollop of yogurt, sliced strawberries, slivered almonds, and cacao nibs.

Smoked Salmon, Mushroom, and Spinach Frittata

4 oz wild-caught smoked salmon, diced

1/2 tbsp avocado oil

1 large shallot or 1/2 red onion, diced finely

1 cup white button mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup frozen chopped spinach

1/2 tsp salt

¼ tsp fresh cracked pepper

5 large eggs

1/2 cup cottage cheese

2 tbsp chopped fresh dill (optional: extra to garnish)

1 tsp lemon zest

Optional to garnish: A dollop of yogurt or creme fraiche, fresh dill, capers, and/or wedge of lemon



Cooking instructions: To a pan over medium heat, add avocado oil and shallots and sauté until softened. Add mushrooms and sauté for 2-3 minutes, then add frozen spinach. Sauté until the spinach has defrosted. Season with salt and pepper. Turn off the heat and let cool. Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk together the eggs, cottage cheese, dill, and lemon zest. Add the vegetables to the egg mixture, then add the diced smoked salmon. Spray a pie plate or quiche dish with cooking spray, such as avocado oil spray or olive oil spray. Bake at 375F° for 30-45 minutes, or until the top starts to turn golden brown and the center is cooked. Once out of the oven, slice and garnish as desired.

