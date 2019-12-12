Goodyear Police investigating shooting along Loop 303 that injured a driver

Authorities say a driver has been shot along Loop 303 Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement by DPS, the incident happened along Loop 303, just north of the I-10. The person was driving a Chevrolet Camaro at the time when the occupant in a pickup truck fired upon the driver.

The driver was shot in the leg, and was taken to the hospital, according to Glendale Police officials. He has since been released from the hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed for some time, but has since reopened.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a white, work-type Ford F-150 with a roof rack. The truck has not been located as of Thursday night.

People with information should call Goodyear Police at (623) 882-7484.