Gunfire erupts outside Mesa apartment complex

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Gunfire erupts in Mesa roommate fight

MESA, Ariz. - Gunfire erupted outside a Mesa apartment complex during a fight between roommates Thursday night.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Dobson and University Drive.

Police say two roommates got into a fight in the parking lot. One pulled out a gun and fired three times, but no one was hit. 

The victim and another man managed to hold the gunman down on the ground until the police arrived. 

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked out and will be booked into jail upon release, officials said.

It's not clear what led up to the fight.

