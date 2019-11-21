Hail blanketed parts of the Valley, turning some neighborhoods into Winter Wonderland

The latest storm to hit Arizona on Thursday has blanketed parts of the Valley with hail.

Throughout the afternoon, FOX 10 has received photos and video of hail from various viewers. Some viewers have also reported hail in Tolleson and Buckeye.

Kids were also seen playing in the hail.

"We have lived here for the past 10 years. I have grown up in Arizona and haven’t seen anything like this," said Kyle Leybas.

"Sledding in hail. It’s in Arizona. I was so happy when I saw hail out," said Juliana Sopena.

Video taken by from SkyFOX shows parts of the West Valley blanketed by snow. Video from ADOT cameras along I-10 also showed hail near the Baseline area.

