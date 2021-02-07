Hamilton High School student creates UV light boxes that kill germs

A teenager attending Hamilton High School has come up with an ingenious way to help keep his teachers safe by creating a UV light box that kills germs.

Sophomore Kristopher Luo started this project when he was trying to find ways to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and came across the effectiveness of UV light.

"It's very effective at killing pathogens on any surface -- that's when I started prototyping, and I went through many iterations," Luo said.

It was quite the experiment. Luo first made light boxes with items he found around the house, including sun shades from a car.

"The home UV sanitzers took a lot of time and were expensive, so I wanted to manufacture my own portable UV box," Luo said.

That's exactly what he did. He's been handing them out to his teachers, but his goal is to give them to every teacher and staff member in his school that wants one.

"There were a lot of teachers and staff who gave me thank you letters, and that was what motivated me to keep going," said the high schooler.

Luo has now set up a GoFundMe to raise more money so he can afford to create more boxes, since he currently pays for the manufacturing costs himself.

You can visit the GoFundMe Here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kristopher-donate-uv-boxes-to-school

