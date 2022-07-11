Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Advisory
until MON 6:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Father arriving home with babies shoots suspects during apparent robbery attempt: HCSO

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Father shoots 2 suspects during apparent robbery attempt: HCSO

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a father who was arriving home with two babies in the backseat shot two suspects who approached the vehicle and apparently attempted to rob the family.

A Houston-area father who was arriving home with his wife and two infants shot two teen suspects who apparently attempted to rob them, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies responded to the home in the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

According to HCSO, a family had just driven home, with two babies in the backseat, when two suspects apparently tried to enter their vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the suspects opened the back door to the family’s SUV, and the father fired shots and struck both suspects.

The wife drove the vehicle away after the shooting to get away from the suspects, according to HCSO.

RELATED: Man who 'took control' of Harris Co. deputy sergeant's taser shot, killed: HCSO

Authorities say someone believed to be with the suspects drove up after the shooting. The two 16-year-old suspects were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. They are said to be stable and in fair condition.

The family was not injured.

HCSO says the investigation is ongoing.