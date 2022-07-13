Here are the finalists for ADOT's 2022 safety message contest

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation is asking the public to vote for their favorite traffic safety message to be displayed on signs statewide this year.

Officials say only 12 messages were selected as the finalists out of 3,100 entries. Only two of them will win the contest.

Here are the final entries:

USE YOUR VISION, AVOID A COLLISION

YOU WON’T MAKE IT IF YOU FAKE IT, BUCKLE UP AZ

KIND IS COOL, DRIVE THE GOLDEN RULE

HANDS ON THE WHEEL, NOT YOUR MEAL

DON'T HURRY, BE HAPPY

BELTS & BLINKERS: SUMMER'S HOTTEST ACCESSORIES

SIGNAL 2 THE LEFT, SIGNAL 2 THE RIGHT, MERGE REAL SMOOTH

DISENGAGE WITH ROAD RAGE

GOT A TAB? CALL A CAB

SAFE DRIVING, WHAT A VIBE

DRIVE BUZZED, GET STUNG

EXIT TO TEXT IT

This is the sixth year the state has held the contest, with last year's winners being: "MISS YOUR EXIT? IT'S OKAY, WE MADE MORE AHEAD" and "LIFE IS A HIGHWAY, I WANNA RIDE IT WITH A SEATBELT ON."

The contest lasts until July 18. Vote for your favorite message here: https://azdot.gov/safety-message-contest

