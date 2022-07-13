Here are the finalists for ADOT's 2022 safety message contest
The Arizona Dept. of Transportation is asking the public to vote for their favorite traffic safety message to be displayed on signs statewide this year.
Officials say only 12 messages were selected as the finalists out of 3,100 entries. Only two of them will win the contest.
Here are the final entries:
- USE YOUR VISION, AVOID A COLLISION
- YOU WON’T MAKE IT IF YOU FAKE IT, BUCKLE UP AZ
- KIND IS COOL, DRIVE THE GOLDEN RULE
- HANDS ON THE WHEEL, NOT YOUR MEAL
- DON'T HURRY, BE HAPPY
- BELTS & BLINKERS: SUMMER'S HOTTEST ACCESSORIES
- SIGNAL 2 THE LEFT, SIGNAL 2 THE RIGHT, MERGE REAL SMOOTH
- DISENGAGE WITH ROAD RAGE
- GOT A TAB? CALL A CAB
- SAFE DRIVING, WHAT A VIBE
- DRIVE BUZZED, GET STUNG
- EXIT TO TEXT IT
This is the sixth year the state has held the contest, with last year's winners being: "MISS YOUR EXIT? IT'S OKAY, WE MADE MORE AHEAD" and "LIFE IS A HIGHWAY, I WANNA RIDE IT WITH A SEATBELT ON."
The contest lasts until July 18. Vote for your favorite message here: https://azdot.gov/safety-message-contest
Related headlines
- Traffic deaths on the rise in Arizona
- Drive into summer prepared: 5 things to know when you hit the road in extreme heat
- Flight attendant bluntly shares travel tips: ‘We will not help you if you are mean’