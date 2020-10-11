High school in San Tan Valley closed due to COVID-19 cluster

article

Health officials in Pinal County say they have identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at a high school in the San Tan Valley area.

According to a statement released Oct. 11, officials have determined the cluster of cases at San Tan Foothills High School over the course of the past week.

"With the school's help, prompt identification of new cases and potential exposures were determined late on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020," read a portion of the statement.

Health officials say they have now deemed the school's onsite closure to begin contact tracing and quarantine as "the most critical public health interventions to control an outbreak."

Officials say the temporary on-site closure will start on Oct. 12, and will last until Oct. 21. The closure may be extended if new cases of exposure are identified after Oct. 7.

"San Tan Foothills High School staff and students who may have been exposed will be contacted and asked to quarantine for 14 days from their last exposure," read a portion of the statement.

