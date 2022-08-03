'Honor Killings' Trial: Victim's ex-boyfriend takes stand for 2nd day of testimony

The murder trial of Yaser Said will continue in a Dallas courtroom today.

The ex-boyfriend of Said's daughter Amina is expected to take the stand when testimony begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say Yaser Said murdered his two teenage daughters in 2008 in so-called ‘honor killings’ for dating outside their faith.

Said disappeared simultaneously with the girls' murders and eluded police and the FBI for 12 years before he was finally captured.

If convicted, he will face life in prison.

READ MORE: 'Honor Killings' Trial: Sisters feared their dad would kill them days before their murders, prosecutors claim

Yaser Said Trial Day One

In the first day of the trial, Said pleaded not guilty to the murder charges through his lawyer.

In opening statements, Prosecutors claimed the evidence shows Said murdered them, citing a 9-1-1 call from one of the victims claiming they were being attacked by their father.

"This is a case about a man possessed with possession and control," said Dallas County Prosecutor Lauren Black. "As they had more independence, that was less control for him."

Defense attorney Joe Patton claimed that no eyewitnesses or surveillance cameras Said at the crime scene and said the government focused on him because he was Muslim.

"The state wanted to convict Yaser Said for being Muslim in 2008," said defense attorney Joe Patton. "And the evidence does not support a capital murder conviction today at this trial."

Lewisville High School AP Teacher Renee Hopkins taught both Said daughters.

Hopkins said the girls confided in her about their home life, and Amina emailed her on December 21, 2007, days before they were killed.

The email said they were running away from their dad.

"I know that he will search until he finds us, and he will without any drama nor doubt kill us," the email read.

The teens’ boyfriends at the time both took the stand describing their relationships with the girls that were secret, they said, for their safety.

Erik Panmeno was Sarah’s boyfriend.

"She always thought something would happen," he said. "She made me promise multiple times that if something did happen, I would keep going."

"She was fearful she would be killed, correct?" Black asked.

"Yes," he replied.

The final person to testify was Edgar Ruiz, Amina’s boyfriend.

Ruiz says Amina’s last words to him were "you will never see me again."

"Do you think that’s because of a breakup?" Black asked.

"No," Ruiz said.

"Then why is she telling you that?" Black asked.

"She knew she was going to die," Ruiz said.

At the end of Tuesday’s testimony, Ruiz says he and his dad saw said driving his daughters in a taxi cab shortly before both teens were shot and killed, so they followed them but eventually stopped.

Later that evening, the girls were found shot in a taxicab, and Said was gone.