Horse Fire shuts down Horseshoe Dam Road in Tonto National Forest

By
Updated  May 6, 2024 8:17am MST
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A road in the Tonto National Forest will be closed for nearly a month as crews battle a wildfire.

The Horse Fire broke out on May 5 near Horseshoe Lake. The fire is estimated to be 100 acres.

Due to the fire, Horseshoe Dam Road will be shut down between Horseshoe and Bartlett Lakes until 6 p.m. on June 5 as crews battle the wildfire.

"Crews will be working overnight conducting fire suppression ops," the Tonto National Forest wrote on X.

SkyFOX view of the Horse Fire burning in the Tonto National Forest. (KSAZ-TV)

Map of the road closure