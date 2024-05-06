Horse Fire shuts down Horseshoe Dam Road in Tonto National Forest

A road in the Tonto National Forest will be closed for nearly a month as crews battle a wildfire.

The Horse Fire broke out on May 5 near Horseshoe Lake. The fire is estimated to be 100 acres.

Due to the fire, Horseshoe Dam Road will be shut down between Horseshoe and Bartlett Lakes until 6 p.m. on June 5 as crews battle the wildfire.

"Crews will be working overnight conducting fire suppression ops," the Tonto National Forest wrote on X.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ SkyFOX view of the Horse Fire burning in the Tonto National Forest. (KSAZ-TV)

Map of the road closure