House fire in Phoenix leaves father and daughter in dire straits

It's going to be a long road to recovery for Tania Asimionesei's father, Ioan Brooks.

A fast-burning fire at their home near 16th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix left Brooks severely injured.

Tania Asimionesei was at work when the fire started.

"My dad had heard some noises in the backyard and when he went to try and open the door to see if there was someone there or what was going on, the flame pretty much hit him," Tania Asimionesei said.

Ioan's head and body were burned before he could get out of the house. Luckily, he made it out of there alive.

(Phoenix Fire Department photo)

"His whole right arm from the back all the way down is very burnt up," she said. "Most of his head, his whole forehead, his hand right here because he's a lefty, so when he went to open the door, his hand got really burnt up and just overall pain and like small blisters everywhere, very uncomfortable."

Brooks has been at Valleywise's Burn Center ever since as he waits for his skin to heal.

"Just going day-by-day right now, from what I know, it really just depends on his injuries and how well he's healing," Tania says.

She says it's just the two of them and she's staying strong for her dad, thankful he got out on time.

"I've been at the hospital day and night with him as much as I can be," she said. "I couldn't have imagined if something were to happen to my dad."

She's hoping a GoFundMe will help them replace belongings and find another home to rent.

"After pretty much losing everything from belongings to cars, to obviously our home and having to reach out to people for help, I feel like that has been really mentally draining."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Tania says she's staying at a friend's house for now but will need to find something permanent.

Map of where the fire happened: