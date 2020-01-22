Hundreds gather at the Arizona State Capitol for annual distracted driving summit

The fight to prevent distracted driving took center stage at the Arizona State Capitol Wednesday as hundreds of teens and first responders came together for the annual distracted driving summit.

Each year, distracted driving affects the lives of so many.

"One mistake by somebody texting and driving can like wipe out tons of people. more than just that one person is affected," said Barbara Hoffman, a distracted driving advocate.

Like 14-year-old Michael, who was riding his bike when he was hit and killed in front of his home.

"When he left to go back to his dad's house someone ran a red light and hit him in the crosswalk," said Hoffman.

Last year, Arizona State Legislators passed a law aiming to end distracted driving.

With that law passing in April 2019, this year's distracted summit is to educate, engage and encourage the public to drive safely through educational booths, driving simulators, pedal cart activities and a mock car crash scene.

"We know that these teens are going to be responsible for the next generation of drivers, so if we can make the change today before they can ever set out on the road than the roads will be all the safer," said Michelle Donati with AAA Arizona.

The focus was on teenagers and young drivers.

"A lot of people don't realize how bad of a situation it can be when someone's looking at their phone and they're texting and driving and so for them to see that in person and see exactly what happens when that happens is just really important for people to know and think 'hey maybe this is not such a good idea'," said Lanna Fisk, a senior at Blue Ridge High School.