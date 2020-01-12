Hundreds show up in Chandler to learn about Human Trafficking Awareness

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month and to kick it off, hundreds gathered in Chandler Sunday.

The free event, Night of Hope, was organized by more than 25 churches, along with law enforcement to spread awareness. The event's goal was to shed light on the issue of human trafficking and opening up the conversation that this is a serious and growing issue in the community.

If you experience human trafficking or know someone going through it, you are asked to call police.

Here is a list of resources as well.