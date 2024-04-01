Indecent exposure suspect arrest; officer injured in shooting released from hospital | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a man who is accused of exposing himself at a coffee shop drive-thru to the latest on a shooting that left a police officer injured, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 1, 2024.
1. Man accused of exposing himself at coffee shop drive-thru
Featured
A man has been arrested, according to police, after he allegedly exposed himself at a drive-thru coffee shop in the West Valley.
2. Man accused of shooting girlfriend in the head
Featured
A woman is not expected to survive, according to Glendale Police officials, following a shooting that happened over the weekend. The suspect has been identified as the woman's boyfriend.
3. Crews battle construction site fire in Prescott Valley
Featured
Police say the fire broke out on the south side of Florentine Road at Main Street. Several buildings at nearby Talking Glass Apartments were evacuated.
4. Update on police officer shooting
Featured
A Phoenix Police officer is out of the hospital after being shot multiple times by the suspects of an armed robbery on Friday night.
5. RIP Lou Conter
Featured
Lou Conter died in his California home on Monday from congestive heart failure, his daughter, Louann Daley, said.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 4/1/2024
Temperatures are set to warm up this week, but how long will that warming trend last?